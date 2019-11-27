Raiders-Chiefs Preview Capsule

OAKLAND (6-5) at KANSAS CITY (7-4)

4:30 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 9 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Raiders 6-4, Chiefs 6-5

SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 66-53-2

LAST MEETING — Chiefs beat Raiders 28-10, Sept. 15

LAST WEEK — Jets beat Raiders 34-3; Chiefs bye, beat Chargers 24-17, Nov. 18

AP PRO32 RANKING — Raiders No. 15, Chiefs No. 8

RAIDERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (12), PASS (16)

RAIDERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (13), PASS (28)

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (22), PASS (2)

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (30), PASS (14)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Oakland’s minus-56 point differential is worst for team with winning record through 11 games since 2005 Vikings were minus-59. … Raiders have lost six straight in Kansas City. … Oakland has allowed NFL-worst 55 pass plays of at least 20 yards, tied for most in league through 11 games since Patriots gave up 58 in 2011. … Raiders had no plays for at least 20 yards last week for fourth time in last 10 seasons. … Oakland QB Derek Carr has 61.9 rating in five starts in Kansas City, his worst mark in any stadium he’s played in for multiple games. … Raiders tied for fifth in NFL with 33 points on opening drive. … Oakland RB Josh Jacobs leads rookies in carries (201), yards rushing (957) and TD runs (seven). … Raiders rookie DE Maxx Crosby’s 7 1/2 sacks since Week 5 are tied for fourth most in league in that span. … Chiefs are 24-3 against AFC West since 2015. … Chiefs had four interceptions of Chargers QB Philip Rivers in game before bye. … Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 17-3 in games after bye. He is 10-1 in home games and 2-0 vs. Raiders. … Kansas City’s Travis Kelce needs 167 yards receiving to become first TE in NFL history with four straight 1,000-yard seasons. … Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy needs one catch to reach 500 for career. He needs 230 yards rushing to pass O.J. Simpson (11,236) for 21st on NFL career list. … Fantasy tip: Chiefs offensive playmakers should star after week off allowed QB Patrick Mahomes and offensive line to heal their numerous injuries.

