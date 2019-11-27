Philadelphia puts home win streak on the line against Sacramento

Sacramento Kings (7-9, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (11-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts Sacramento looking to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The 76ers are 7-0 in home games. Philadelphia has a 5-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Kings are 3-6 on the road. Sacramento is last in the Western Conference scoring 40.2 points in the paint per game.

The 76ers and Kings meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Simmons leads the 76ers with 8.3 assists and scores 12.9 points per game. Joel Embiid has averaged 17.6 points and 10.4 rebounds while shooting 40.1 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Cory Joseph ranks third on the Kings averaging 3.8 assists while scoring 5.7 points per game. Buddy Hield has averaged 21.6 points and collected 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.7 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 105.6 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.2 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 105.2 points, 45.3 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.1 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.5 points on 44.9 percent shooting.

76ers Injuries: Shake Milton: out (illness), Kyle O’Quinn: out (calf).

Kings Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), De’Aaron Fox: out (ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (hamstring), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.