Body found in California dumpster 18 years ago ID’d

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities have identified a missing woman nearly two decades after her burned body was found in a Sacramento dumpster.

Police say 20-year-old Perrean Gray, who’d been reported missing in San Francisco before she was found in a burning dumpster in June of 2001.

The Sacramento Bee says police used a private genealogy laboratory to identify the woman.

Using evidence collected in 2011, Parabon NanoLabs of Virginia worked up an image of the victim including probably eye and skin color.

Now investigators are hoping the identification of the woman will help lead to her killer.

