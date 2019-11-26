Calcaterra, San Diego host Hofstra

Hofstra (4-2) vs. San Diego (2-5)

Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Desure Buie and Hofstra will take on Joey Calcaterra and San Diego. The senior Buie is averaging 16.6 points and 6.8 assists over the last five games. Calcaterra, a sophomore, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.2 over his last five games.

STEPPING UP: Calcaterra has averaged 14 points to lead the charge for the Toreros. Braun Hartfield is also a top contributor, putting up 9.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. The Pride are led by Buie, who is averaging 16 points, 6.8 assists and 2.3 steals.DOMINANT DESURE: Buie has connected on 26.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 7 over his last three games. He’s also made 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pride have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Toreros. San Diego has an assist on 34 of 62 field goals (54.8 percent) over its past three outings while Hofstra has assists on 57 of 102 field goals (55.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Hofstra offense has scored 85.7 points per game, the 15th-highest figure in Division I. San Diego has only averaged 64.1 points per game, which ranks 205th nationally.

