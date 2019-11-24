Partly sunny
63.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Diahann Carroll’s legacy as a trailblazer remembered

By AP News

NEW YORK — Diahann Carroll was remembered as a brilliant talent, a loving friend and mother and a trailblazer by the likes of Cicely Tyson, Laurence Fishburne, Angela Bassett, Lenny Kravitz and more at a poignant memorial service.

Celebrities including Samuel Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Vanessa Williams and Judith Jamison came out on a rainy Sunday to pay tribute to the entertainer, who died Oct. 4 from breast cancer. The Helen Hayes Theater in the Broadway district was chosen as the venue because of Carroll’s love of the stage.

The Oscar-nominated actress had a career that stretched decades. She was the first black woman to star in a non-servant role in her own television show with “Julia,” and her many credits include the film “Claudine,” the TV show “Dynasty” and her Broadway turn as Nora Desmond in “Sunset Boulevard.”

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 