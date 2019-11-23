CS Fullerton faces Hofstra

Hofstra (3-2) vs. Cal State Fullerton (2-2)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra and Cal State Fullerton both look to put winning streaks together . Hofstra won 88-78 at UCLA on Thursday. Cal State Fullerton is coming off an 82-62 win at home against Cal State-Stanislaus last week.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Cal State Fullerton’s Austen Awosika has averaged 17.3 points and 6.5 rebounds while Wayne Arnold has put up 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Pride, Desure Buie has averaged 16.4 points, 7.2 assists and two steals while Jalen Ray has put up 17 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Awosika has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Cal State Fullerton field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 18 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Pride have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Titans. Cal State Fullerton has an assist on 34 of 71 field goals (47.9 percent) across its past three matchups while Hofstra has assists on 51 of 95 field goals (53.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra has committed a turnover on just 13 percent of its possessions this season, which is the sixth-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Pride have turned the ball over only 9.6 times per game this season.

