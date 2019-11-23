Mostly cloudy
47.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

San Jose police say explosives found at home near school

By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. — San Jose police have arrested a man they say had improvised explosive devices at his home and they’re investigating whether he’s connected to a bomb found at a nearby school.

Police say Andrew White was taken into custody at around 2:30 a.m. Friday after an eight-hour standoff. Authorities say they found several devices at his home, prompting the evacuation of neighbors.

White was arrested on a drug warrant and for resisting arrest. It’s not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Investigators haven’t determined whether White is connected to a homemade bomb discovered Tuesday morning near a student parking lot at Oak Grove High School.

Nobody was hurt but the school was closed for a day.

White’s home is a few blocks from that school.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 