Detroit plays UC Irvine

UC Irvine (3-3) vs. Detroit (0-3)

Ed Clark High School, Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine and Detroit look to bounce back from losses. UC Irvine came up short in a 59-58 game at TCU on Thursday. Detroit lost 76-49 to Wyoming on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The explosive Antoine Davis has averaged 21.7 points, 4.3 assists and three steals to lead the way for the Titans. Chris Brandon has complemented Davis and is producing eight points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Anteaters are led by Eyassu Worku, who is averaging 13.2 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Davis has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 22 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Irvine is rated second among Big West teams with an average of 71.2 points per game.

