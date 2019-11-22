Lakers face the Thunder, look for 6th straight victory

Los Angeles Lakers (12-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (5-9, 12th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

Los Angeles comes into a matchup with Oklahoma City as winners of five consecutive games.

Oklahoma City went 28-24 in Western Conference games and 27-14 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Thunder averaged 114.5 points per game last season, 51.8 in the paint, 19.2 off of turnovers and 18.2 on fast breaks.

Los Angeles went 37-45 overall and 15-26 on the road a season ago. The Lakers averaged 111.8 points per game last season, 16.3 from the free throw line and 31 from 3-point range.

Oklahoma City and Los Angeles matchup for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 112-107 on Nov. 19. Anthony Davis led the way with 30 points.

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Hamidou Diallo: out (knee).

Lakers Injuries: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Avery Bradley: out (right leg), Anthony Davis: day to day (shoulder), Alex Caruso: day to day (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.