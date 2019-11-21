Sunny
60.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Jet safely returns to LA airport after mechanical problem

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — An official says a Philippine Airlines jet returned to Los Angeles International Airport shortly after takeoff because of a mechanical problem.

Airport spokesman Heath Montgomery says Flight 113 departed at 11:15 a.m. Thursday for Manila and landed again around noon.

Montgomery says the pilot of the Boeing 777-300 reported a “mechanical issue.” He didn’t have additional details.

A call and email seeking information from the airline were not immediately returned.

Montgomery says the passengers will be put on another flight.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 