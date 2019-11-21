Partly cloudy
Southern California deputies kill man who aimed gun at them

By AP News

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Authorities say deputies shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at them after locking himself inside a home in a rural Southern California desert community.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded Tuesday after neighbors reported the man firing a gun in a yard in Morongo.

When deputies approached the man, he ran inside and holed up for several hours. The department says when he came back out, he pointed a gun at deputies, who opened fire.

The San Bernardino Sun reports 34-year-old Jacob Cato died at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation.

