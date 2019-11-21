Long Beach St. faces Fresno Pacific

Fresno Pacific vs. Long Beach State (1-3)

The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Long Beach State Beach will be taking on the Sunbirds of NAIA school Fresno Pacific. Long Beach State lost 81-63 on the road to Saint Mary’s in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Chance Hunter has averaged 14.5 points and four rebounds this year for Long Beach State. Complementing Hunter is Michael Carter III, who is averaging 11 points per game.CLUTCH CHANCE: Through four games, Long Beach State’s Chance Hunter has connected on 66.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State went 4-10 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Beach offense put up 70.9 points per matchup across those 14 games.

