San Diego St. plays LIU Brooklyn

Long Island-Brooklyn (1-3) vs. San Diego State (4-0)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Island-Brooklyn and San Diego State both look to put winning streaks together . Each squad won on the road in their last game. San Diego State earned a 66-49 win over San Diego on Wednesday, while Long Island-Brooklyn won 92-84 at Delaware State on Monday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn has averaged 14 points and 5.3 assists while Yanni Wetzell has put up 9.5 points and 8.3 rebounds. For the Sharks, Ty Flowers has averaged 16.8 points, 14.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks while Raiquan Clark has put up 24 points and 4.7 rebounds.TERRIFIC TY: Flowers has connected on 21.6 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 26 over the last three games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Aztecs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Sharks. San Diego State has 51 assists on 90 field goals (56.7 percent) across its past three games while Long Island-Brooklyn has assists on 42 of 89 field goals (47.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego State is ranked second among MWC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.5 percent. The Aztecs have averaged 14.3 offensive boards per game.

