San Jose heads to Vegas for division matchup

San Jose Sharks (10-11-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (11-9-3, third in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose plays Vegas in a matchup of Pacific Division teams.

The Golden Knights are 6-2-0 against the rest of their division. Vegas leads the league shooting 34.0 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Sharks are 7-7-0 in Western Conference play. San Jose averages 11.9 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Barclay Goodrow leads the team serving 40 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 4, Vegas won 5-1. Tomas Nosek recorded two goals for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with 10 goals, adding 10 assists and totaling 20 points. Max Pacioretty has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Logan Couture leads the Sharks with 22 points, scoring three goals and adding 19 assists. Tomas Hertl has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, six assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with a .872 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 3-4-3, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.

Sharks Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.