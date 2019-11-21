Clear
Knight with 22 leads San Jose St. past Grambling 83-76

By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Seneca Knight scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds as San Jose State beat Grambling State 83-76 on Wednesday night.

Craig LeCesne added 17 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (3-2). Christian Anigwe had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Zach Chappell had 10 points off the bench.

The Spartans outrebounded Grambling 41-32.

Ivy Smith Jr. led the Tigers (3-1) with 19 points. Devante Jackson added 15 points.

