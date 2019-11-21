Clear
Arrest made in killing of man found in car trunk

By AP News

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Authorities say they’ve made an arrest in the killing of a Southern California man whose body was found in a car trunk and they also rescued a kidnap victim who was being held for ransom.

Anaheim police announced Wednesday that 27-year-old Antonio Silva was arrested two days ago when SWAT teams from several agencies raided his home in neighboring Santa Ana.

KABC-TV says authorities found a kidnapped man in that home, along with several guns and what appeared to be about two kilograms (4.4 pounds) of fentanyl.

It’s unclear whether Silva had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Silva was sought in the death of 34-year-old Adrian Darren Bonar of Escondido. Bonar’s tarp-wrapped body was found last month in the trunk of an abandoned car in Anaheim.

