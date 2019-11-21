Partly sunny
Gardena police officers convicted of illegal gun sales

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — Two Southern California police officers have been convicted of making illegal gun sales, including one to a convicted felon.

A federal jury in Los Angeles Wednesday convicted Gardena officers Carlos Fernandez and Edward Arao of conspiracy and dealing firearms without a license. They may now face long prison sentences.

Prosecutors say the officers used their positions to buy “off-roster” guns, which aren’t available to the general public but can be legally sold to law enforcement officers.

Authorities say the pair then advertised the guns — mainly Colt .38-caliber handguns — online and illegally sold dozens in private sales.

Prosecutors say in one case, Fernandez sold 10 weapons to a Salinas man who, as a convicted felon, was forbidden from buying them.

