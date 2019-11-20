Clear
Michelle Obama, Gaga, J.Lo to join Oprah on wellness tour

By AP News

NEW YORK — Oprah Winfrey’s going on tour, and she’s bringing a rock star lineup with her, including former first lady Michelle Obama and Grammy- and Oscar-winner Lady Gaga.

Live Nation announced Wednesday that Winfrey’s wellness arena tour with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) — dubbed “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” — will also include guest appearances by Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne Johnson, Amy Schumer, Tina Fey, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kate Hudson.

On the tour, Winfrey will hold one-on-one conversations with the superstars, the first with Gaga on Jan. 4, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The tour will also visit St. Paul, Minnesota (Fey); Charlotte, North Carolina (Schumer); Atlanta (Johnson); Brooklyn, New York (Obama); Dallas (Ellis Ross); San Francisco (Hudson); and Los Angeles (Lopez). Winfrey will wrap up the tour on March 7 in Denver with best friend Gayle King.

