Santa Clara overpowers Notre Dame de Namur 101-54

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — DJ Mitchell, Guglielmo Caruso and Trey Wertz all scored 14 points and Mitchell added 10 rebounds for the double-double as Santa Clara breezed to a 101-54 victory over Division II-member Notre Dame de Namur on Tuesday night.

Tahj Eady contributed 13 points for the Broncos (4-1), while reserve Jalen Williams scored 12. All 12 players scored for Weber State, which shot 45% from 3-point range — hitting 17 of 38 attempts.

Ajay Singh scored a game-high 20 points for the Argonauts. Trevor Thompson added 16 points as the duo accounted for 67% of Notre Dame de Namur’s offense.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com