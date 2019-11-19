PG & E reduces number of people who may lose power

SAN FRANCISCO — Pacific Gas & Electric says it has decreased the number of people who could be affected by possible power outages starting Wednesday from 660,000 to about 450,000 because of changes in the weather.

PG&E spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian says the utility has been able to decrease the scope of the outages because of a shift in the weather. She says the utility will announce later Tuesday what areas will be affected.

The utility plans to turn off electricity to prevent its power lines from sparking a wildfire amid warm weather and strong winds expected through Thursday.

The planned blackout would be the latest in a series of massive outages by the country’s largest utility, including one last month that affected nearly 2.5 million people and outraged local officials and customers.