Arrest after body found in burning Southern California home

By AP News

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — Authorities have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after firefighters discovered a body inside a burning home in Southern California.

The San Bernardino Sun reports 65-year-old Manuel Vasquez was found dead as crews battled the blaze late Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga.

Sheriff’s investigators believe Ricardo Alvarado stabbed Vasquez multiple times during an argument and then lit the house on fire. Alvarado was arrested at a motel on Sunday. It wasn’t immediately known if the 45-year-old has an attorney.

