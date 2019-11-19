Golden State faces Memphis on 7-game skid

Golden State Warriors (2-12, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (5-8, 10th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

Golden State comes into the matchup against Memphis after losing seven straight games.

Memphis went 24-28 in Western Conference play and 21-20 at home a season ago. The Grizzlies shot 45% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

Golden State finished 57-25 overall and 27-14 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Warriors averaged 16.3 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second chance points and 30.3 bench points last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Grizzlies Injuries: Grayson Allen: out (left ankle).

Warriors Injuries: Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), D’Angelo Russell: out (right thumb), Kevon Looney: out (neuropathy), Damion Lee: out (hand), Jacob Evans III: out (left abductor), Stephen Curry II: out (hand), Alen Smailagic: out (right ankle sprain).

