Pacific goes up against Coppin State

Coppin State (1-4) vs. Pacific (4-2)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State goes up against Pacific in a non-conference matchup. Each team last played on Sunday. Pacific won at home over UC Riverside 58-51, while Coppin State fell 82-70 at Northern Kentucky.

SUPER SENIORS: Coppin State’s Kamar McKnight, Andrew Robinson and Aaron Robinson have collectively scored 51 percent of the team’s points this season, including 55 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DEJUAN: Dejuan Clayton has connected on 26.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 82.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Pacific has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 48.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Eagles. Pacific has an assist on 35 of 78 field goals (44.9 percent) over its past three outings while Coppin State has assists on 24 of 72 field goals (33.3 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Coppin State offense has averaged 78.7 possessions per game, the 20th-most in Division I. Pacific has not been as uptempo as the Eagles and is averaging only 62.8 possessions per game (ranked 314th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

