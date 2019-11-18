Santa Clara faces Notre Dame de Namur

Notre Dame de Namur vs. Santa Clara (3-1)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Santa Clara Broncos will be taking on the Argonauts of Division II Notre Dame de Namur. Santa Clara lost 82-64 to Stanford in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Guglielmo Caruso has averaged 12.8 points and 7.3 rebounds this year for Santa Clara. Complementing Caruso is DJ Mitchell, who is averaging 11.3 points and five rebounds per game.TERRIFIC TREVOR: Trevor Thompson has connected on 44.4 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Santa Clara went 7-6 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Broncos offense put up 73.2 points per contest across those 13 contests.

