Motorcycle officer, sergeant in patrol car hurt in collision

By AP News

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Police say a Southern California motorcycle officer and a sergeant in a patrol car collided and both men were hospitalized.

Santa Ana police Corporal Anthony Bertagna says the motorcycle officer had serious injuries but stable vital signs following the crash Sunday night.

Bertagna says the sergeant was taken to a hospital to be checked out for a complaint of pain.

The crash is under investigation. It was not immediately known whether either vehicle was using lights or sirens.

