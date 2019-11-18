Los Angeles plays Oklahoma City, aims for 4th straight home win

Oklahoma City Thunder (5-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8-5, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

Los Angeles heads into a matchup with Oklahoma City after winning three home games in a row.

Los Angeles finished 28-24 in Western Conference play and 26-15 at home a season ago. The Clippers averaged 115.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.3 last season.

Oklahoma City went 49-33 overall and 22-19 on the road a season ago. The Thunder averaged 9.3 steals, 5.2 blocks and 14 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Clippers Injuries: Landry Shamet: out (ankle), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (knee), Patrick Beverley: day to day (calf).

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Hamidou Diallo: day to day (knee).

