Cal plays Prairie View

Prairie View (1-3) vs. Cal (3-0)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View goes up against Cal in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past Friday. Cal won at home against California Baptist 82-62, while Prairie View fell 70-56 at Texas.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Cal’s Matt Bradley, Grant Anticevich and Andre Kelly have combined to account for 52 percent of all Golden Bears scoring this season.EFFICIENT ELLIS: Chance Ellis has connected on 50 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 24 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

TWO STREAKS: Prairie View has scored 57.7 points per game and allowed 72.7 over its three-game road losing streak. Cal is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 82.7 points while giving up 69.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Prairie View has attempted the second-most free throws among all SWAC teams. The Panthers have averaged 22 free throws per game.

