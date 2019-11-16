Clear
49.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Worku, Greene lift UC Irvine over Boise State 69-61

By AP News

BOISE, Idaho — Eyassu Worku tossed in 15 points and Brad Greene pitched in with 14 points and eight rebounds to send UC Irvine to a 69-61 victory over Boise State on Friday night.

Collin Welp came off the bench to score 12 with six rebounds and five assists for the Anteaters (3-1).

It was a three-man show for Boise State (1-2). Derrick Alston hit all 12 of his free throws and topped the Broncos with 22 points. RJ Williams had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Justinian Jessup scored 10 but made just 3 of 12 shots from the floor.

Boise State made just 17 of 55 shots overall (31%) and only 4 of 21 from 3-point range (19%). The Broncos bench scored one point.

UC Irvine shot 49 percent from the floor and outrebounded the Broncos 39-29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 