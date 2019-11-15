Los Angeles plays Sacramento in conference matchup

Sacramento Kings (4-6, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (9-2, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

Western Conference foes Los Angeles and Sacramento take the court.

Los Angeles went 25-27 in Western Conference action and 22-19 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Lakers averaged 111.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.5 last season.

Sacramento went 39-43 overall and 21-31 in Western Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Kings gave up 115.3 points per game while committing 21.4 fouls last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Lakers Injuries: Avery Bradley Jr.: day to day (leg), Anthony Davis Jr.: day to day (ribs/shoulder), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: day to day (left ankle).

Kings Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), De’Aaron Fox: out (ankle), Dewayne Dedmon: day to day (knee), Trevor Ariza: day to day (groin).

___

