Pacific routs NAIA Pacific Union 86-48

By AP News

STOCKTON, Calif. — Amari McCray scored 12 points on Thursday night and Pacific never trailed after the opening minutes in an 86-48 win over NAIA Pacific Union.

Austin Vereen’s 3-pointer with 17:38 left in the first half gave the Tigers (3-2) the lead for good at 10-9 and sparked a 15-0 run. Pacific led by double digits the rest of the way.

Vereen and Jahlil Tripp added 11 points each and Broc Finstuen scored 10 for Pacific. Vereen’s 11 points were a career high. He made all four of his shots, including three 3-pointers.

The Tigers led by 29 points late in the first half and had their largest lead at 83-42 on Jahbril Price-Noel’s free throw with 4:47 left in the game.

Tim Ford had nine points to lead the Pioneers, who were outrebounded 48-19.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

