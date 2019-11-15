Pierce Brosnan’s sons named Golden Globe Awards ambassadors

LOS ANGELES — Pierce Brosnan’s sons have been chosen as the Golden Globe Ambassadors to assist with the glitzy awards ceremony.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday evening that 22-year-old Dylan and 17-year-old Paris Bronsan will assume the ambassador roles for the 77th annual Golden Globes Awards in January.

An ambassador is traditionally the child of a celebrity who assists with award presentations, handing out trophies to winners and escorting them off stage.

Dylan and Paris are the first male ambassadors after the HFPA rechristened the role, formerly known as Miss Golden Globe, in 2017. The association wanted to expand the role to help recognize the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts throughout the year.

Previous ambassadors include Idris Elba’s daughter Isan Elba and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, Simone Garcia.