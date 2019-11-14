California Baptist pays visit to Cal

California Baptist (2-1) vs. Cal (2-0)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist faces Cal in an early season matchup. California Baptist came up short in a 67-54 game at Texas in its last outing. Cal is coming off a 79-75 overtime win at home against UNLV in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Cal’s Matt Bradley, Kareem South and Andre Kelly have combined to account for 61 percent of all Golden Bears points this season.ACCURATE ACQUAAH: Milan Acquaah has connected on 44 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 25 over his last three games. He’s also made 70.6 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist as a team has made 11.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-most among Division I teams.

