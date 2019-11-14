Mostly cloudy
Infant found dead near Southern California shopping center

By AP News

WALNUT, Calif. — Authorities are investigating the death of an infant boy found near a Southern California shopping center.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the baby was discovered around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the city of Walnut. The child was transported to a hospital where he died.

The circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation.

KABC-TV reports homicide detectives taped off a shopping complex in the city about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

