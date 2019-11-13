San Diego goes up against Weber State

San Diego (1-2) vs. Weber State (0-1)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State goes up against San Diego in an early season matchup. San Diego beat Fresno State by six at home on Tuesday. Weber State lost 89-34 on the road against Utah State on Friday.

TEAM LEADERS: .JUMPING FOR JOEY: Joey Calcaterra has connected on 31.6 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 84 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: San Diego scored 83 and came away with a 17-point win over Weber State when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego went 10-5 against non-conference schools last season. In those 15 games, the Toreros gave up only 70 points per game while scoring 75.3 per matchup. Weber State went 4-5 in non-conference play, averaging 74.9 points and giving up 77.6 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com