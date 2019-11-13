No. 19 Arizona battles San Jose St.

San Jose State (1-1) vs. No. 19 Arizona (2-0)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Arizona hosts San Jose State in an early season matchup. San Jose State fell short in a 72-57 game to Portland in its last outing. Arizona is coming off a 90-69 win over Illinois in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji has averaged 19.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while Josh Green has put up 15 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Spartans, Rich Washington has averaged 17 points and eight rebounds while Craig LeCesne has put up 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.ROBUST RICH: Washington has connected on 46.2 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 57.1 percent of his free throws this season.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Arizona defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 28 percent of all possessions, the 25th-best rate among Division I teams. San Jose State has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16 percent through two games (ranking the Spartans 303rd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com