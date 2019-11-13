No. 18 St. Mary’s takes on Long Beach St.

Long Beach State (1-2) vs. No. 18 Saint Mary’s (1-1)

McKeon Pavilion, Moraga, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Saint Mary’s hosts Long Beach State in an early season matchup. Long Beach State fell 86-58 at Stanford on Tuesday. Saint Mary’s lost 61-59 loss at home to Winthrop on Monday.

TEAM LEADERS: Saint Mary’s’ Jordan Ford has averaged 24 points, four rebounds and 2.5 steals while Malik Fitts has put up 17 points and nine rebounds. For the Beach, Chance Hunter has averaged 15 points and 4.7 rebounds while Michael Carter III has put up 12 points.CLUTCH CHANCE: Hunter has connected on 70 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

STINGY STATE: Long Beach State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.5 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all Big West teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com