Mostly clear
47.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pacific squares off against Pacific Union

By AP News

Pacific Union vs. Pacific (2-2)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pacific Tigers will be taking on the Pioneers of NAIA member Pacific Union. Pacific lost 72-67 on the road to Hawaii in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Justin Moore has averaged 13.3 points, four assists and two steals this year for Pacific. Amari McCray has paired with Moore with 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MOORE: Through four games, Pacific’s Justin Moore has connected on 55.6 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 75 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific went 8-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Tigers put up 74.3 points per matchup across those 13 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 