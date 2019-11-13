Houston faces Los Angeles, looks for 4th straight home win

Los Angeles Clippers (7-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (7-3, third in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

Houston heads into a matchup with Los Angeles after winning three consecutive home games.

Houston went 53-29 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference games during the 2018-19 season. The Rockets shot 44.9% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

Los Angeles finished 48-34 overall and 22-19 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Clippers averaged 6.8 steals, 4.7 blocks and 14.6 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Rockets Injuries: Danuel House Jr.: day to day (back), Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon Jr.: out (knee), Nene: out (abductor).

Clippers Injuries: Landry Shamet: out (ankle), Paul George: day to day (right shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.