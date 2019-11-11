Washington St. faces Santa Clara

Washington State (1-0) vs. Santa Clara (2-0)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State and Santa Clara both look to put winning streaks together .

TEAM LEADERSHIP: .MIGHTY MITCHELL: DJ Mitchell has connected on 50 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: Santa Clara earned a 79-71 victory over Washington St. when these two teams faced each other last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted matching 7-6 records against non-conference competition last season.

