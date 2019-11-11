UNLV plays Cal

UNLV (1-1) vs. Cal (1-0)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts UNLV in an early season matchup.

STEPPING UP: .ACCURATE AMAURI: Amauri Hardy has connected on 42.9 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV went 6-6 against non-conference programs last season. In those 12 games, the Runnin’ Rebels gave up 71.5 points per game while scoring 73.6 per matchup. Cal went 5-7 in non-conference play, averaging 73 points and allowing 77.9 per game in the process.

