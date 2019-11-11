Nevada’s Hammond MWC defensive player of week; 9 tackles

RENO, Nev. — Nevada defensive end Sam Hammond has been named the Mountain West Conference defensive player of the week after recording a career-high nine tackles in the Wolf Pack’s 17-13 upset of 24th-ranked San Diego State.

Hammond had four solo tackles and a quarterback sack Saturday as Nevada claimed its first road win against a nationally ranked team in school history.

The junior from Yerington also forced San Diego State into a key intentionally grounding penalty in the second quarter.

The Wolf Pack improved to 6-4 on the season, 3-3 in the Mountain West. They now have a bye week before playing Nov. 23 at Fresno State and closing the season at home against UNLV on Nov. 30.