Toronto takes on Los Angeles following Siakam’s 44-point outing

Toronto Raptors (6-2, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-1, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

Toronto visits the Los Angeles Lakers after Pascal Siakam scored 44 points in the Raptors’ 122-104 victory against the Pelicans.

Los Angeles finished 37-45 overall a season ago while going 22-19 at home. The Lakers averaged 111.8 points per game last season, 16.3 from the free throw line and 31 from deep.

Toronto finished 58-24 overall a season ago while going 26-15 on the road. The Raptors averaged 17.2 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second chance points and 36.2 bench points last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Lakers Injuries: Rajon Rondo: day to day (calf), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).

Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (left thumb), Serge Ibaka: out (right ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.