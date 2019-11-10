Oilers visit the Ducks following shutout victory

Edmonton Oilers (11-5-2, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-7-1, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host Edmonton after the Oilers shut out New Jersey 4-0. Mikko Koskinen earned the victory in the net for Edmonton after collecting 29 saves.

The Ducks have gone 3-2-0 against division opponents. Anaheim has scored four power-play goals, converting on 9.5% of chances.

The Oilers are 2-0-1 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Edmonton has converted on 27.5% of power-play opportunities, recording 14 power-play goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakob Silfverberg has recorded 13 total points while scoring seven goals and adding six assists for the Ducks. Hampus Lindholm has collected five assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 19 total assists and has collected 27 points. Leon Draisaitl has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Ducks Injuries: None listed.

Oilers Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.