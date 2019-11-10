Clear
Schakel, Feagin hit late 3s to lift San Diego State over BYU

By AP News

PROVO, Utah — Jordan Schakel and KJ Feagin each drained a 3-pointer late to help San Diego State get past BYU 76-71 on Saturday.

Schakel hit 5 of 7 from deep and finished with 19 points and Malachi Flynn added 17 points while dishing out five assists for SDSU (2-0) which halted a six-game losing streak in Provo. Feagin finished with 12 points. Nathan Mensah had seven points to go with 11 rebounds.

SDSU was up 36-29 at the break. The Cougars started fast in the second half to go ahead 42-40 after Jake Toolson nailed a 3-pointer with 16:00 remaining. BYU pushed its advantage to 54-46 after a Toolson jumper with 12:48 remaining. The Cougars were still out front 65-60 with 4:18 left before the Aztecs rallied. Schakel and Aguek Arop hit back-to-back treys to tie it at 65-65 before Matt Mitchell made two free throws and Feagin drained his second 3-pointer to take the lead for good.

Toolson had 18 points to lead BYU (1-1) with TJ Haws adding 13 and Alex Barcello chipping in 11.

