Cal Poly goes up against NDSU

Cal Poly (0-1) vs. North Dakota State (1-1)

Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State plays host to Cal Poly in an early season matchup. Cal Poly came up short in a 77-63 game at Santa Clara on Friday. North Dakota State is coming off a 93-53 win at home over Mayville State on Thursday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .JUMPING FOR JUNIOR: Junior Ballard has connected on 50 percent of the two 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal Poly went 2-9 against non-conference programs last season. In those 11 games, the Mustangs gave up 73.7 points per game while scoring 64.8 per matchup. North Dakota State went 5-9 in non-conference play, averaging 69.9 points and allowing 76.1 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com