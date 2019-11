Airbnb says it will pay for funerals of 5 killed at rental

ORINDA, Calif. — Airbnb says it will pay funeral expenses for the five victims killed in a Halloween shooting at one of its rentals in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the company said Thursday it will also cover counseling bills for their families.

The decision comes after a victim’s lawyer, Jesse Danoff, blasted the company’s response to the Halloween massacre at one of its rental properties, saying Airbnb “responded in public with platitudes and thoughts and prayers.”

Airbnb said in a statement it has set aside funds for funeral expenses and counseling for the victims’ families and has been in contact with Danoff.

Danoff represents the family of Raymon Hill Jr., one of the people killed when gunfire erupted at the party on Oct. 31.

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com