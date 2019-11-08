Sunny
47.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

78 jobs cut at semiconductor plant in Essex Junction

By AP News

ESSEX, Vt. — Officials say 78 jobs have been cut at an Essex, Vermont, semiconductor business following its sale to a California tech company.

Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington says the jobs cuts range from top executives to engineers to front-line employees.

A spokeswoman for Marvell in Santa Clara, California, told the Burlington Free Press that the company acquired Avera Semiconductor LLC on Wednesday. Avera is a subsidiary of chipmaker GlobalFoundaries, which bought the former IBM plant in Essex Junction four years ago.

Laurie Kelly, a spokeswoman for GlobalFoundries, says the Vermont plant still has 2,300 employees. She says about 800 moved to Avera, and ultimately Marvell.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert