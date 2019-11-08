CSUB goes up against SD State

South Dakota State (2-0) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (1-0)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State and Cal State Bakersfield both look to put winning streaks together .

STEPPING UP: .TOUGH TO DENY DOUGLAS: Across two appearances this season, South Dakota State’s Douglas Wilson has shot 64 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. South Dakota State went 9-6 against teams outside its conference, while Cal State Bakersfield went 8-6 in such games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com