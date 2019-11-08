Stanford goes up against CS Fullerton

Cal State Fullerton (0-1) vs. Stanford (1-0)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton plays Stanford in an early season matchup. Cal State Fullerton fell 76-58 at Brigham Young on Tuesday. Stanford is coming off a 73-62 win at home over Montana on Wednesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Fullerton went 2-11 against non-conference schools last season. In those 13 games, the Titans gave up 74.9 points per game while scoring 68.4 per outing. Stanford went 7-5 in non-conference play, averaging 73.3 points and allowing 71.9 per game in the process.

