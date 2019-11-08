Los Angeles takes on Miami, aims for 4th straight home win

Miami Heat (6-2, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (6-1, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

Los Angeles heads into a matchup with Miami as winners of three home games in a row.

Los Angeles went 37-45 overall with a 22-19 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Lakers averaged 111.8 points per game last season, 55.6 in the paint, 16.8 off of turnovers and 19.3 on fast breaks.

Miami finished 23-29 in Eastern Conference action and 20-21 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Heat averaged 105.7 points per game last season, 48.9 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 9.9 on fast breaks.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Lakers Injuries: Avery Bradley Jr.: day to day (right leg), Rajon Rondo: day to day (calf), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (ankle), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).

Heat Injuries: Dion Waiters: day to day (illness), Justise Winslow: out (illness), Chris Silva: day to day (illness), Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (groin), KZ Okpala: out (left achilles strain), Udonis Haslem: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.